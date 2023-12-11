Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Sees a2.40 Increase

In the past week, MS stock has gone up by 1.72%, with a monthly gain of 8.31% and a quarterly plunge of -1.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for Morgan Stanley The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.65% for MS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is 14.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MS is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $87.98, which is $5.7 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.26B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On December 11, 2023, MS’s average trading volume was 8.60M shares.

MS) stock’s latest price update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 80.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Morgan Stanley (MS) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

MS Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.03. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from MORGAN STANLEY, who sale 135 shares at the price of $50000.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, MORGAN STANLEY now owns 0 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $6,750,000 using the latest closing price.

GORMAN JAMES P, the Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, sale 125,000 shares at $95.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that GORMAN JAMES P is holding 1,011,345 shares at $11,898,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Morgan Stanley (MS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.