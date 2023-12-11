Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) by analysts is $15.14, which is $10.81 above the current market price. The public float for GLUE is 31.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.68% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of GLUE was 271.73K shares.

GLUE stock's latest price update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GLUE)’s stock price has soared by 17.98 in relation to previous closing price of 3.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 38.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that management will participate in a fireside discussion at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of Monte Rosa’s website at ir.monterosatx.com, and an archived version will be made available for 90 days following the presentation.

GLUE’s Market Performance

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) has seen a 38.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.34% gain in the past month and a -28.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.11% for GLUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.32% for GLUE’s stock, with a -24.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLUE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GLUE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GLUE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLUE Trading at 21.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.19%, as shares surge +31.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLUE rose by +38.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc saw -43.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLUE

The total capital return value is set at -33.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.74. Equity return is now at value -55.88, with -43.59 for asset returns.

Based on Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE), the company’s capital structure generated 17.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.76. Total debt to assets is 13.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.