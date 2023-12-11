Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) has seen a -2.35% decrease in the past week, with a -3.13% drop in the past month, and a -5.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for MNST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.96% for MNST’s stock, with a -2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) Right Now?

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) is $61.30, which is $7.38 above the current market price. The public float for MNST is 745.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNST on December 11, 2023 was 5.89M shares.

MNST) stock’s latest price update

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.70 in relation to its previous close of 54.30. However, the company has experienced a -2.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Investors interested in stocks from the Beverages – Soft drinks sector have probably already heard of Fomento Economico (FMX) and Monster Beverage (MNST). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $55 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNST Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.94. In addition, Monster Beverage Corp. saw 6.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from KELLY THOMAS J, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $55.19 back on Nov 22. After this action, KELLY THOMAS J now owns 60,056 shares of Monster Beverage Corp., valued at $1,655,700 using the latest closing price.

VIDERGAUZ MARK, the Director of Monster Beverage Corp., sale 2,000 shares at $55.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that VIDERGAUZ MARK is holding 79,270 shares at $110,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.11 for the present operating margin

+50.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corp. stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 23.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.47. Equity return is now at value 21.32, with 17.87 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.