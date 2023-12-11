MongoDB Inc (MDB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) has jumped by 4.89 compared to previous close of 381.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-12-10 that The Nasdaq 100 will add DoorDash, MongoDB and four other stocks on Dec. 18. Enphase Energy, Zoom Video are among six stocks exiting.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDB is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MDB is $460.50, which is $60.05 above the current price. The public float for MDB is 69.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDB on December 11, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB’s stock has seen a -5.34% decrease for the week, with a 9.62% rise in the past month and a 6.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for MongoDB Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.42% for MDB’s stock, with a 21.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $500 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDB Trading at 8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $403.34. In addition, MongoDB Inc saw 103.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $437.33 back on Dec 04. After this action, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A now owns 1,183,159 shares of MongoDB Inc, valued at $2,623,988 using the latest closing price.

Ittycheria Dev, the President & CEO of MongoDB Inc, sale 33,000 shares at $418.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Ittycheria Dev is holding 214,177 shares at $13,811,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.00 for the present operating margin

+72.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc stands at -26.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.94. Equity return is now at value -22.46, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 166.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.53. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MongoDB Inc (MDB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..