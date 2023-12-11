MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) has plunged by -10.64 when compared to previous closing price of 3.29, but the company has seen a 1.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-28 that SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MoneyHero Limited (Nasdaq:MNY) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a market leading financial products platform in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, before market opens and will hold a related conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. EST the same day.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MNY is 14.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of MNY was 764.11K shares.

MNY’s Market Performance

MNY’s stock has seen a 1.73% increase for the week, with a 180.00% rise in the past month and a -71.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.63% for MoneyHero Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.27% for MNY’s stock, with a -65.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNY Trading at -13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.90%, as shares surge +216.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNY rose by +1.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, MoneyHero Ltd saw -70.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNY

The total capital return value is set at -0.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value -0.12, with -0.11 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyHero Ltd (MNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.