Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA)’s stock price has decreased by -12.71 compared to its previous closing price of 1.81. However, the company has seen a -58.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-18 that Penny stocks represent an exciting yet risky path to profits for active investors. Defined as stocks priced under $5 per share, these cheap equities boast the potential for astronomical returns on minimal investments.

Is It Worth Investing in Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) is $22.70, The public float for MIRA is 7.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MIRA on December 11, 2023 was 202.21K shares.

MIRA’s Market Performance

MIRA stock saw an increase of -58.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.10% and a quarterly increase of -73.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.50% for Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.25% for MIRA’s stock, with a -62.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MIRA Trading at -47.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.07%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRA fell by -58.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.0000. In addition, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -78.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRA starting from Cappy George, who purchase 119,048 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, Cappy George now owns 2,859,318 shares of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $833,336 using the latest closing price.

Cappy George, the 10% Owner of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 157,170 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Cappy George is holding 2,740,270 shares at $1,100,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRA

The total capital return value is set at -575.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -806.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.