Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MLSS is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is $3.00, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for MLSS is 40.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On December 11, 2023, MLSS’s average trading volume was 51.16K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

MLSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS) has plunged by -9.62 when compared to previous closing price of 0.79, but the company has seen a -13.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, to discuss the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, as well as the company’s corporate progress and other developments.

MLSS’s Market Performance

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) has experienced a -13.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.99% drop in the past month, and a -26.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.83% for MLSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.34% for MLSS’s stock, with a -23.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MLSS Trading at -17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLSS fell by -13.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8090. In addition, Milestone Scientific Inc. saw 47.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLSS starting from GOLDMAN NEAL I, who purchase 55,326 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 19. After this action, GOLDMAN NEAL I now owns 1,433,003 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc., valued at $27,663 using the latest closing price.

Bernhard Leslie, the Director of Milestone Scientific Inc., sale 79,268 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Bernhard Leslie is holding 79,268 shares at $39,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-100.24 for the present operating margin

+54.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Milestone Scientific Inc. stands at -98.87. The total capital return value is set at -64.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.35. Equity return is now at value -74.75, with -53.86 for asset returns.

Based on Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.64. Total debt to assets is 3.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.