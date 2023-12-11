Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has increased by 1.78 when compared to last closing price of 73.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-08 that Quint Tatro, Joule Financial founder and president, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss three buys and a bail, including AMD, Micron, Nvidia and Texas Instruments.

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is $83.96, which is $9.0 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MU on December 11, 2023 was 13.09M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen a -1.28% decrease in the past week, with a 3.71% rise in the past month, and a 7.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for MU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for MU stock, with a simple moving average of 13.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.00. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 49.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from MEHROTRA SANJAY, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $73.55 back on Dec 05. After this action, MEHROTRA SANJAY now owns 748,759 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $514,850 using the latest closing price.

MEHROTRA SANJAY, the CEO and President of Micron Technology Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $75.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that MEHROTRA SANJAY is holding 748,759 shares at $525,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.39 for the present operating margin

-7.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at -37.54. The total capital return value is set at -8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.14. Equity return is now at value -12.41, with -8.94 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 31.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.09. Total debt to assets is 21.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.