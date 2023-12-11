Marketwise Inc’s (MKTW) Stock: A -9.09% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, MKTW stock has gone down by -10.46%, with a monthly gain of 19.65% and a quarterly surge of 61.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.95% for Marketwise Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.09% for MKTW’s stock, with a 48.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ: MKTW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ: MKTW) is above average at 13.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marketwise Inc (MKTW) is $4.00, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for MKTW is 29.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MKTW on December 11, 2023 was 210.68K shares.

MKTW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ: MKTW) has decreased by -10.46 when compared to last closing price of 3.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-27 that BALTIMORE, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its third quarter 2023 financial results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKTW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MKTW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MKTW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKTW Trading at 23.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares surge +16.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKTW fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Marketwise Inc saw 73.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKTW starting from Greenhaven Road Investment Man, who sale 4,230 shares at the price of $3.34 back on Nov 30. After this action, Greenhaven Road Investment Man now owns 1,948,823 shares of Marketwise Inc, valued at $14,139 using the latest closing price.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man, the 10% Owner of Marketwise Inc, sale 5,743 shares at $3.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Greenhaven Road Investment Man is holding 1,950,763 shares at $19,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.89 for the present operating margin

+87.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marketwise Inc stands at +3.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 72.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marketwise Inc (MKTW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.