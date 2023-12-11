Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is above average at 8.91x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is $33.61, which is $9.52 above the current market price. The public float for MRO is 582.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MRO on December 11, 2023 was 10.33M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

MRO) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.82 in comparison to its previous close of 23.66, however, the company has experienced a -5.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Extreme volatility in oil and gas prices and high input prices in refining activities are making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry gloomy. ConocoPhillips (COP), Occidental (OXY) and Marathon Oil (MRO) are likely to survive the business challenges.

MRO’s Market Performance

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has seen a -5.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.06% decline in the past month and a -7.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for MRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.88% for MRO’s stock, with a -3.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRO Trading at -8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.03. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw -11.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from Whitehead Dane E, who sale 53,403 shares at the price of $27.05 back on Sep 29. After this action, Whitehead Dane E now owns 156,481 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $1,444,639 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Michael A, the Executive VP, Operations of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 37,000 shares at $27.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Henderson Michael A is holding 94,254 shares at $1,010,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.92 for the present operating margin

+56.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +47.90. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 15.01, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.