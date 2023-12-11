Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX)’s stock price has plunge by -15.45relation to previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-06-09 that Shares of Mangoceuticals Inc. MGRX, +10.81% fell 6.7% in premarket trading, to extend their sharp pullback from the previous session’s intraday high. The stock had rocketed as much as 60.8% to an intraday high of $2.38 soon after Thursday’s open, but closed up just 10.8%, after the erectile dysfunction (ED) drug maker announced a sponsorship deal with Barstool Sports.

Is It Worth Investing in Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGRX is 7.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of MGRX was 291.41K shares.

MGRX’s Market Performance

MGRX stock saw an increase of -1.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.61% and a quarterly increase of -40.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.19% for Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.96% for MGRX stock, with a simple moving average of -42.09% for the last 200 days.

MGRX Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.67%, as shares surge +44.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRX fell by -1.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6090. In addition, Mangoceuticals Inc saw -83.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGRX starting from Cohen Jacob D., who purchase 275,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Apr 10. After this action, Cohen Jacob D. now owns 8,275,000 shares of Mangoceuticals Inc, valued at $275,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22279.70 for the present operating margin

+54.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mangoceuticals Inc stands at -22352.11. The total capital return value is set at -402.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -550.44.

Based on Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 57.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.49. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.