Make Informed Decisions with Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Stock Updates

In the past week, OWL stock has gone down by -2.57%, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly surge of 9.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Blue Owl Capital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for OWL’s stock, with a 12.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) is above average at 161.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) is $15.52, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for OWL is 443.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OWL on December 11, 2023 was 5.47M shares.

OWL) stock’s latest price update

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 13.45. However, the company has seen a -2.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Ares Capital and Blue Owl Capital are two of the largest BDCs with dividend yields of nearly 10%. OBDC has a higher NII coverage ratio than ARCC, giving it more scope to pay special dividends. OBDC’s portfolio has a smaller percentage of underperforming investments compared to ARCC, indicating a somewhat lower risk of rising non-accruals.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OWL Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.51. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc saw 25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+80.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Inc stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 2.37, with 0.43 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL), the company’s capital structure generated 116.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.75. Total debt to assets is 20.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.