Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) is above average at 153.33x,

The public float for MSS is 2.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MSS on December 11, 2023 was 872.82K shares.

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS)’s stock price has dropped by -4.83 in relation to previous closing price of 14.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-24 that Maison Solutions has filed proposed terms for a $12 million U.S. IPO. The firm operates four Asian-American supermarkets in Los Angeles and seeks to expand.

MSS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 22.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.00% for MSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.99% for MSS’s stock, with a 50.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MSS Trading at 50.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.73%, as shares surge +50.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSS fell by -2.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.93. In addition, Maison Solutions Inc. saw 54.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.