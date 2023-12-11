LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for LMDX is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LMDX is $1.00, which is $0.9 above than the current price. The public float for LMDX is 49.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.08% of that float. The average trading volume of LMDX on December 11, 2023 was 14.14M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

LMDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) has decreased by -2.88 when compared to last closing price of 0.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-30 that Penny stocks can offer traders massive profits through their sheer price volatility. With prices below $5 per share, these tiny companies allow you to snap up many shares.

LMDX’s Market Performance

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has experienced a -16.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.38% rise in the past month, and a -72.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.65% for LMDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.83% for LMDX stock, with a simple moving average of -77.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMDX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LMDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMDX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on November 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LMDX Trading at -24.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.55%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMDX fell by -16.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1151. In addition, LumiraDx Limited saw -89.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.32 for the present operating margin

-14.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for LumiraDx Limited stands at -176.59. The total capital return value is set at -81.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.74. Equity return is now at value -1752.89, with -74.22 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In summary, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.