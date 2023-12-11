Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, LAZR stock has gone down by -3.66%, with a monthly decline of -35.60% and a quarterly plunge of -55.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.61% for Luminar Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.16% for LAZR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) by analysts is $8.51, which is $6.14 above the current market price. The public float for LAZR is 255.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.87% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of LAZR was 5.65M shares.

LAZR) stock’s latest price update

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.66 in relation to previous closing price of 2.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that After stuffing your portfolio with safe, stable stocks, prudent investors should also allocate a small portion to higher-risk, ultra-speculative names. Why? Because while they’re risky, these stocks boast huge upside potential if things break right.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZR Trading at -30.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares sank -24.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc saw -52.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Prescott Alan, who sale 42,171 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Sep 06. After this action, Prescott Alan now owns 1,467,282 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc, valued at $234,682 using the latest closing price.

Fennimore Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Luminar Technologies Inc, sale 18,305 shares at $5.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Fennimore Thomas is holding 692,699 shares at $101,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1135.44 for the present operating margin

-148.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc stands at -1095.73. The total capital return value is set at -64.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.01. Equity return is now at value -2424.67, with -87.65 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.