Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Stock Sees a5.37 Increase

In the past week, LULU stock has gone up by 4.94%, with a monthly gain of 19.53% and a quarterly surge of 23.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Lululemon Athletica inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.30% for LULU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is 62.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LULU is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) is $480.24, which is -$9.4 below the current market price. The public float for LULU is 110.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. On December 11, 2023, LULU’s average trading volume was 1.97M shares.

LULU) stock’s latest price update

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.37 compared to its previous closing price of 464.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that lululemon’s (LULU) strong Q3 results gain from innovative products and community engagement. The company raises its fiscal 2023 guidance, aligning with its Power of Three X2 plan.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $520 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LULU Trading at 19.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +20.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $440.15. In addition, Lululemon Athletica inc. saw 52.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from Choe Michelle Sun, who sale 27,981 shares at the price of $401.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Choe Michelle Sun now owns 3,892 shares of Lululemon Athletica inc., valued at $11,220,381 using the latest closing price.

BURGOYNE CELESTE, the Pres Americas & Global Guest of Lululemon Athletica inc., sale 17,343 shares at $362.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that BURGOYNE CELESTE is holding 15,302 shares at $6,278,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+55.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica inc. stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 44.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.97. Equity return is now at value 30.48, with 17.66 for asset returns.

Based on Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU), the company’s capital structure generated 33.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.37. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.