Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LXEH is 13.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LXEH on December 11, 2023 was 109.81K shares.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH)’s stock price has increased by 12.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. However, the company has seen a 16.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2021-05-28 that LISHUI, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) (“Lixiang” or the “Company”), a prestigious private primary and secondary education service provider in China, today announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) on May 28, 2021.

LXEH’s Market Performance

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) has seen a 16.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.57% gain in the past month and a 132.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.56% for LXEH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.80% for LXEH stock, with a simple moving average of 9.49% for the last 200 days.

LXEH Trading at 65.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.93%, as shares surge +44.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +200.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH rose by +16.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5615. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR saw -74.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+16.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR stands at -15.84. The total capital return value is set at -9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.15. Equity return is now at value -5.93, with -1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH), the company’s capital structure generated 32.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.43. Total debt to assets is 13.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.