Livent Corp (LTHM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LTHM is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LTHM is $24.34, which is $8.82 above the current price. The public float for LTHM is 178.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTHM on December 11, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

LTHM) stock’s latest price update

Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM)’s stock price has soared by 7.11 in relation to previous closing price of 14.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Whether you are a bull on the world’s transition to electric vehicles or not, lithium stocks are expected to rise in value significantly over the next few decades. These companies produce crucial elements to keep our electronics powered; thus, lithium’s spot price is expected to rise in step.

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM’s stock has risen by 8.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.70% and a quarterly drop of -24.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.21% for Livent Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.63% for LTHM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LTHM Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.84. In addition, Livent Corp saw -21.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 8,603 shares at the price of $14.38 back on Nov 15. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 70,397 shares of Livent Corp, valued at $123,711 using the latest closing price.

Graves Paul W, the President and CEO of Livent Corp, sale 59,244 shares at $16.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Graves Paul W is holding 336,418 shares at $1,001,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corp stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 24.24, with 17.17 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corp (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Livent Corp (LTHM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.