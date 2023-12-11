Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) has gone down by -2.31% for the week, with a -3.24% drop in the past month and a -4.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for LLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.65% for LLY’s stock, with a 19.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) is 105.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LLY is 0.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) is $636.47, which is $64.33 above the current market price. The public float for LLY is 847.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On December 11, 2023, LLY’s average trading volume was 3.22M shares.

LLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) has decreased by -4.33 when compared to last closing price of 598.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-12-11 that Patients on Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug trial substantially regained weight after stopping treatment, according to a study published in journal JAMA on Monday.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LLY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LLY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $535 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LLY Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLY fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $592.91. In addition, Lilly(Eli) & Co saw 56.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLY starting from Zakrowski Donald A, who sale 670 shares at the price of $571.10 back on Nov 06. After this action, Zakrowski Donald A now owns 4,708 shares of Lilly(Eli) & Co, valued at $382,637 using the latest closing price.

LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, the 10% Owner of Lilly(Eli) & Co, sale 215,000 shares at $605.44 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC is holding 99,768,810 shares at $130,169,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+76.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lilly(Eli) & Co stands at +21.88. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.12. Equity return is now at value 46.86, with 9.47 for asset returns.

Based on Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY), the company’s capital structure generated 152.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.39. Total debt to assets is 32.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.