Lilium N.V (LILM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LILM is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lilium N.V (LILM) is $2.25, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 227.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. On December 11, 2023, LILM’s average trading volume was 3.89M shares.

LILM) stock’s latest price update

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has soared by 4.55 in relation to previous closing price of 1.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Flying cars may soon become a reality. In the past few years, many companies have embarked on one mission: to create the world’s first fully functional flying car.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM’s stock has risen by 28.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 67.64% and a quarterly rise of 27.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.96% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.19% for LILM’s stock, with a 43.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LILM Trading at 72.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares surge +60.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +28.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9831. In addition, Lilium N.V saw 21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The total capital return value is set at -93.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.86.

Based on Lilium N.V (LILM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.11. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lilium N.V (LILM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.