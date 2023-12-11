Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) has decreased by -2.28 when compared to last closing price of 59.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that The FDA has undertaken an investigation of T-cell malignancies in patients undergoing CAR T-cell therapy treatment. Therapies from NVS, BMY and GILD are under the spotlight.

Is It Worth Investing in Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) is $87.69, which is $29.76 above the current market price. The public float for LEGN is 180.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LEGN on December 11, 2023 was 731.64K shares.

LEGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) has seen a -7.53% decrease in the past week, with a -9.78% drop in the past month, and a -13.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for LEGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.11% for LEGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90.09 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEGN Trading at -9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN fell by -6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.40. In addition, Legend Biotech Corp ADR saw 16.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-391.48 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corp ADR stands at -381.48. The total capital return value is set at -47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.66.

Based on Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.66. Total debt to assets is 21.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 85.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.