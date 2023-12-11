Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) by analysts is $8.00, which is $6.59 above the current market price. The public float for KRON is 37.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.24% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of KRON was 260.49K shares.

KRON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON) has surged by 11.02 when compared to previous closing price of 1.27, but the company has seen a 17.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-04 that SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that Jorge DiMartino M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and executive vice president of clinical development, and Charles Lin, Ph.D., senior vice president of TRN mapping will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

KRON’s Market Performance

Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) has experienced a 17.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 69.88% rise in the past month, and a 4.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.27% for KRON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.77% for KRON stock, with a simple moving average of -3.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRON stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KRON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRON in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $12 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KRON Trading at 33.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares surge +75.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRON rose by +17.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1338. In addition, Kronos Bio Inc saw -12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRON starting from BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W, who purchase 97,935 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Nov 17. After this action, BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W now owns 2,540,665 shares of Kronos Bio Inc, valued at $106,162 using the latest closing price.

BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W, the President & CEO of Kronos Bio Inc, purchase 262,433 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W is holding 2,442,730 shares at $261,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRON

The total capital return value is set at -41.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -53.39, with -42.88 for asset returns.

Based on Kronos Bio Inc (KRON), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -31.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.