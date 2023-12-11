Know Labs Inc (KNW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Know Labs Inc (AMEX: KNW)’s stock price has decreased by -10.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a 22.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE:KNW ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jordyn Hujar – Chief of Staff Ron Erickson – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pete Conley – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Know Labs Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Know Labs Inc (AMEX: KNW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KNW is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Know Labs Inc (KNW) is $4.00, which is $3.49 above the current market price. The public float for KNW is 54.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On December 11, 2023, KNW’s average trading volume was 475.93K shares.

KNW’s Market Performance

The stock of Know Labs Inc (KNW) has seen a 22.68% increase in the past week, with a 63.36% rise in the past month, and a -5.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.64% for KNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.03% for KNW stock, with a simple moving average of -34.55% for the last 200 days.

KNW Trading at 58.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.43%, as shares surge +50.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNW rose by +22.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4265. In addition, Know Labs Inc saw -68.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNW starting from Takesako Ichiro John Paul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 31. After this action, Takesako Ichiro John Paul now owns 20,000 shares of Know Labs Inc, valued at $6,601 using the latest closing price.

Takesako Ichiro John Paul, the Director of Know Labs Inc, sale 8,500 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Takesako Ichiro John Paul is holding 27,500 shares at $7,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNW

Equity return is now at value -636.19, with -254.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Know Labs Inc (KNW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.