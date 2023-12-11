Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 20.13. However, the company has seen a 1.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Given so much talk about stubbornly elevated inflation and soaring borrowing costs, it’s not surprising that retail stocks incurred much skepticism throughout this year. However, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may have shifted the narrative.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Right Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KIM is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KIM is $21.72, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for KIM is 606.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.02% of that float. The average trading volume for KIM on December 11, 2023 was 4.87M shares.

KIM’s Market Performance

The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has seen a 1.39% increase in the past week, with a 11.51% rise in the past month, and a 9.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for KIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.62% for KIM’s stock, with a 7.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KIM Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.18. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 9,630 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Feb 28. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 212,424 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $199,351 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.12 for the present operating margin

+40.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +7.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value 4.78, with 2.57 for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 79.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 42.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.