Keycorp (KEY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.14 in relation to its previous close of 13.11. However, the company has experienced a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that In the most recent trading session, KeyCorp (KEY) closed at $12.96, indicating a +0.15% shift from the previous trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) is 10.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KEY is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Keycorp (KEY) is $12.75, which is -$0.52 below the current market price. The public float for KEY is 932.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. On December 11, 2023, KEY’s average trading volume was 15.02M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY stock saw an increase of 0.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.55% and a quarterly increase of 18.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Keycorp (KEY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.79% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of 16.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $15 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEY Trading at 18.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +21.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.30. In addition, Keycorp saw -23.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Schosser Douglas M, who sale 14,383 shares at the price of $13.37 back on Dec 06. After this action, Schosser Douglas M now owns 19,795 shares of Keycorp, valued at $192,301 using the latest closing price.

Highsmith Carlton L, the Director of Keycorp, sale 10,000 shares at $12.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Highsmith Carlton L is holding 61,077 shares at $122,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Keycorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 9.71, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Keycorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Keycorp (KEY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.