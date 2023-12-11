Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KAVL is 0.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL) is $1.50, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for KAVL is 14.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On December 11, 2023, KAVL’s average trading volume was 367.30K shares.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL)'s stock price has decreased by -25.55 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a -4.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KAVL’s Market Performance

KAVL’s stock has fallen by -4.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.33% and a quarterly drop of -55.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.87% for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.84% for KAVL’s stock, with a -57.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KAVL Trading at -22.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.50%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAVL fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2341. In addition, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc saw -73.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KAVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-112.75 for the present operating margin

+9.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc stands at -112.61. The total capital return value is set at -105.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.58. Equity return is now at value -84.26, with -65.03 for asset returns.

Based on Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL), the company’s capital structure generated 12.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.04. Total debt to assets is 9.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.