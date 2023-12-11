Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: JOUT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.86 in relation to its previous close of 54.47. However, the company has experienced a -9.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-08 that Johnson Outdoors’ shares toppled more than 10% in Friday pre-market trading after the company reported a fourth-quarter loss as pandemic-driven demand ended and it booked higher inventory levels. The outdoor recreation equipment and technology company posted a 51% decline in 4Q net sales to $96.3 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: JOUT) Right Now?

Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: JOUT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JOUT is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JOUT is $87.00, which is $67.9 above the current price. The public float for JOUT is 8.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOUT on December 11, 2023 was 29.40K shares.

JOUT’s Market Performance

JOUT stock saw a decrease of -9.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.32% for JOUT’s stock, with a -14.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOUT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for JOUT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOUT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $103 based on the research report published on September 08, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

JOUT Trading at -5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOUT fell by -9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.42. In addition, Johnson Outdoors Inc saw -25.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOUT starting from Johnson David W, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $54.85 back on Sep 13. After this action, Johnson David W now owns 26,857 shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc, valued at $54,850 using the latest closing price.

Johnson David W, the Vice President and CFO of Johnson Outdoors Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $60.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Johnson David W is holding 27,857 shares at $60,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.92 for the present operating margin

+36.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Outdoors Inc stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 12.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value 3.96, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT), the company’s capital structure generated 11.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.61. Total debt to assets is 8.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.