Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) is $7.83, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 381.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JOBY on December 11, 2023 was 5.75M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) has increased by 3.30 when compared to last closing price of 6.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that The best flying car stocks today are air taxi companies driving aggressive strategies. With promises to bring taxis to our cities in the next two or three years, these flying car stocks are set to revolutionize the industry if they can meet their timelines.

JOBY’s Market Performance

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has seen a -0.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 17.95% gain in the past month and a -9.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.48% for JOBY’s stock, with a 6.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +23.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.01. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc saw 96.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Saluja Dipender, who sale 119,001 shares at the price of $6.52 back on Dec 08. After this action, Saluja Dipender now owns 9,836,886 shares of Joby Aviation Inc, valued at $775,887 using the latest closing price.

Saluja Dipender, the Director of Joby Aviation Inc, sale 119,001 shares at $6.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Saluja Dipender is holding 9,955,887 shares at $765,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -40.97, with -35.44 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.