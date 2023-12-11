Inuvo Inc (INUV) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, INUV stock has gone up by 5.82%, with a monthly gain of 86.74% and a quarterly surge of 46.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.47% for Inuvo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.44% for INUV’s stock, with a 27.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inuvo Inc (AMEX: INUV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inuvo Inc (INUV) is $0.93, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for INUV is 120.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INUV on December 11, 2023 was 688.19K shares.

INUV) stock’s latest price update

Inuvo Inc (AMEX: INUV)’s stock price has increased by 13.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. However, the company has seen a 5.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Natalya Rudman – Investor Relations Richard Howe – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Aleesha Parris – Corporate Controller Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Inuvo Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

INUV Trading at 44.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares surge +81.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2870. In addition, Inuvo Inc saw 51.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.73 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inuvo Inc stands at -17.34. The total capital return value is set at -45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.61. Equity return is now at value -54.28, with -32.35 for asset returns.

Based on Inuvo Inc (INUV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.17. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inuvo Inc (INUV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.