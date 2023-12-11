International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) is 21.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBM is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) is $148.29, which is -$13.67 below the current market price. The public float for IBM is 912.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On December 11, 2023, IBM’s average trading volume was 4.15M shares.

IBM) stock’s latest price update

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.09 in comparison to its previous close of 160.22, however, the company has experienced a 0.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-09 that High-performing growth stocks, known for substantial year-over-year revenue growth and potential profits, can experience significant declines during market contractions, as witnessed in 2022. Investors aim to construct resilient portfolios that endure economic fluctuations.

IBM’s Market Performance

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has experienced a 0.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.41% rise in the past month, and a 9.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for IBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.46% for IBM’s stock, with a 17.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IBM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $170 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBM Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.82. In addition, International Business Machines Corp. saw 14.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from KAVANAUGH JAMES J, who sale 38,519 shares at the price of $133.73 back on Feb 01. After this action, KAVANAUGH JAMES J now owns 74,467 shares of International Business Machines Corp., valued at $5,151,038 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.83 for the present operating margin

+51.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corp. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 32.89, with 5.56 for asset returns.

Based on International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), the company’s capital structure generated 246.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.11. Total debt to assets is 42.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.