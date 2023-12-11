Inpixon’s (INPX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, INPX stock has gone down by -3.51%, with a monthly decline of -9.59% and a quarterly plunge of -54.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.36% for Inpixon The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.05% for INPX’s stock, with a -74.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inpixon (INPX) by analysts is $586488.00, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for INPX is 123.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of INPX was 10.88M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has decreased by -5.71 when compared to last closing price of 0.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Alexandra Schilt – Vice President-Crescendo Communications, LLC Nadir Ali – Chief Executive Officer Jay Giraud – Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder-Damon Motors Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon and welcome to Inpixon’s Business Update Presentation. Participants are advised that this presentation is being broadcast live over the internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes.

INPX Trading at -23.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0674. In addition, Inpixon saw -96.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. The total capital return value is set at -48.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.96. Equity return is now at value -91.33, with -64.72 for asset returns.

Based on Inpixon (INPX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.63. Total debt to assets is 25.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -10.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inpixon (INPX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.