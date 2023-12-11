Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) by analysts is $7.40, which is $5.3 above the current market price. The public float for INVZ is 157.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.78% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of INVZ was 2.25M shares.

INVZ) stock’s latest price update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ)’s stock price has plunge by 16.39relation to previous closing price of 1.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-11-28 that Luminar, Innoviz, and Ouster shares all swooned during Tuesday’s trading session. It may have been caused by a letter from a House committee.

INVZ’s Market Performance

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has seen a 17.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.40% gain in the past month and a -5.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.27% for INVZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.76% for INVZ’s stock, with a -20.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INVZ Trading at 21.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ rose by +16.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9030. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd saw -46.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.