Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LUCY is 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LUCY is $1.75, which is $1.2 above the current price. The public float for LUCY is 8.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUCY on December 11, 2023 was 61.44K shares.

Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ: LUCY)’s stock price has soared by 21.11 in relation to previous closing price of 0.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Konrad Dabrowski to Present at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 12th, 2023 Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Konrad Dabrowski to Present at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 12th, 2023

LUCY’s Market Performance

Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) has experienced a 28.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 34.57% rise in the past month, and a -20.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.63% for LUCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.89% for LUCY’s stock, with a -55.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LUCY Trading at 21.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares surge +23.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUCY rose by +17.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4343. In addition, Innovative Eyewear Inc saw -60.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-845.22 for the present operating margin

-8.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovative Eyewear Inc stands at -861.16. The total capital return value is set at -242.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -267.81. Equity return is now at value -93.04, with -84.56 for asset returns.

Based on Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innovative Eyewear Inc (LUCY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..