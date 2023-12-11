Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) is $29.48, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for IMGN is 260.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMGN on December 11, 2023 was 6.94M shares.

IMGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 29.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Certain smart money stocks catch the discerning eye of big players in investing, drawing in substantial investments. Delving into the strategies and growth patterns of three companies reveals intriguing insights into why these companies have piqued the interest of notable investors.

IMGN’s Market Performance

Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has seen a -0.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 85.58% gain in the past month and a 86.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for IMGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.39% for IMGN’s stock, with a 116.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $31 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMGN Trading at 73.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.71%, as shares surge +98.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +635.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.41. In addition, Immunogen, Inc. saw 488.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from Wingrove Theresa, who sale 164,424 shares at the price of $28.95 back on Nov 30. After this action, Wingrove Theresa now owns 2,811 shares of Immunogen, Inc., valued at $4,760,075 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Kristine, the Director of Immunogen, Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $28.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Peterson Kristine is holding 0 shares at $578,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunogen, Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -19.88, with -12.45 for asset returns.

Based on Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.