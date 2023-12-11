ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.05relation to previous closing price of 23.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that India has one of the fastest growing economies on Earth. U.S. investors can take advantage of the growth with 3 ADRs.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) is above average at 17.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 39 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) is $28.66, which is $4.54 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.50B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IBN on December 11, 2023 was 5.03M shares.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN stock saw an increase of 5.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.06% and a quarterly increase of 1.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.12% for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.10% for IBN’s stock, with a 6.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IBN Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.81. In addition, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR saw 10.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.57. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 2.03 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.