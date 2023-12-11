Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has soared by 0.97 in relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC ) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the company announced a collaboration agreement with Blackswan Technologies . That agreement will have the two companies working together on “a joint solution for enterprise Confidential Computing to the financial sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on December 11, 2023 was 12.12M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC stock saw a decrease of -4.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.51% for Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.30% for HUBC’s stock, with a -69.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -39.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares sank -38.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -1.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2759. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -98.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.