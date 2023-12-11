Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HST is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HST is $20.00, which is $2.01 above the current price. The public float for HST is 697.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HST on December 11, 2023 was 6.28M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HST) stock’s latest price update

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST)’s stock price has increased by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 17.78. However, the company has seen a 1.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that Host Hotels & Resorts offers a lower dividend yield than the median for the REIT sector but it has ample dividend growth potential. The REIT has a rock-solid balance sheet and is immune to the adverse effects of high interest rates, which are impacting other REITs. Host Hotels & Resorts has shown strong recovery and growth, exceeding analysts’ estimates and providing positive guidance for future revenue and FFO growth.

HST’s Market Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) has experienced a 1.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.53% rise in the past month, and a 11.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for HST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.02% for HST’s stock, with a 8.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for HST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $21 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HST Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HST rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc saw 12.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HST starting from BAGLIVO MARY, who sale 5,358 shares at the price of $17.59 back on Nov 29. After this action, BAGLIVO MARY now owns 21,831 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $94,264 using the latest closing price.

RAKOWICH WALTER C, the Director of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, sale 3,688 shares at $17.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that RAKOWICH WALTER C is holding 58,616 shares at $64,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.45 for the present operating margin

+17.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +12.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 11.04, with 6.17 for asset returns.

Based on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST), the company’s capital structure generated 71.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.62. Total debt to assets is 38.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.