HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIVE is 3.60.

The public float for HIVE is 87.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIVE on December 11, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

HIVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) has plunged by -14.17 when compared to previous closing price of 4.20, but the company has seen a -5.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that After stuffing your portfolio with safe, stable stocks, prudent investors should also allocate a small portion to higher-risk, ultra-speculative names. Why? Because while they’re risky, these stocks boast huge upside potential if things break right.

HIVE’s Market Performance

HIVE’s stock has fallen by -5.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.31% and a quarterly rise of 11.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.59% for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.97% for HIVE’s stock, with a 2.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HIVE Trading at 14.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares surge +18.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. saw 150.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.62 for the present operating margin

-29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stands at -222.37. The total capital return value is set at -17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.44. Equity return is now at value -78.44, with -61.48 for asset returns.

Based on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 23.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.22. Total debt to assets is 18.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..