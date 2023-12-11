Hess Corporation (HES) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is 25.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HES is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hess Corporation (HES) is $169.45, which is $34.95 above the current market price. The public float for HES is 277.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On December 11, 2023, HES’s average trading volume was 3.57M shares.

The stock of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has increased by 1.72 when compared to last closing price of 132.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that Crude oil prices have been in a downturn, down 27% from recent highs, but technical indicators suggest the bottom may be near. The US may soon replenish its strategic oil reserves, providing support for oil prices. Geopolitical threats and a potential shift in the Fed’s monetary stance could also contribute to higher oil prices in the future.

HES’s Market Performance

HES’s stock has fallen by -4.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.45% and a quarterly drop of -14.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Hess Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.18% for HES stock, with a simple moving average of -5.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HES stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for HES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HES in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $171 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HES Trading at -9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HES fell by -4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.56. In addition, Hess Corporation saw -5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HES starting from Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J, who sale 24,319 shares at the price of $156.91 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J now owns 113,670 shares of Hess Corporation, valued at $3,815,885 using the latest closing price.

Slentz Andrew P, the Senior Vice President of Hess Corporation, sale 24,312 shares at $156.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Slentz Andrew P is holding 34,268 shares at $3,808,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HES

Equity return is now at value 19.68, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hess Corporation (HES) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.