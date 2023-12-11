Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HPCO is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HPCO is 9.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume of HPCO on December 11, 2023 was 628.95K shares.

The stock price of Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ: HPCO) has plunged by -14.95 when compared to previous closing price of 0.49, but the company has seen a 23.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Hempacco (NASDAQ: HPCO ) stock is taking off on Thursday after the hemp and CBD company announced a new distribution agreement. According to a press release from the company, it has signed a Master Distribution Agreement with CBDAY Global Private Limited.

HPCO’s Market Performance

Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) has seen a 23.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.85% gain in the past month and a -7.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.85% for HPCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.64% for HPCO’s stock, with a -14.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HPCO Trading at 14.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.74%, as shares surge +0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPCO rose by +23.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3663. In addition, Hempacco Co Inc saw -49.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPCO starting from Titus Stuart W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on May 19. After this action, Titus Stuart W now owns 386,127 shares of Hempacco Co Inc, valued at $5,700 using the latest closing price.

Titus Stuart W, the Director of Hempacco Co Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Titus Stuart W is holding 376,127 shares at $5,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.17 for the present operating margin

+6.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hempacco Co Inc stands at -176.54. The total capital return value is set at -80.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.43. Equity return is now at value -103.39, with -76.52 for asset returns.

Based on Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.04. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.