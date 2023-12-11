Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is 43.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PEAK is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is $20.77, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for PEAK is 543.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On December 11, 2023, PEAK’s average trading volume was 5.38M shares.

PEAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) has plunged by -0.11 when compared to previous closing price of 18.77, but the company has seen a 3.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Healthpeak (PEAK) is poised to gain from the robust demand for lab assets and rising senior citizens’ healthcare expenditure. However, competition from peers and high interest rates are woes.

PEAK’s Market Performance

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has seen a 3.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.71% gain in the past month and a -5.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for PEAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.01% for PEAK stock, with a simple moving average of -6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PEAK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PEAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17.50 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PEAK Trading at 10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +19.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEAK rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.19. In addition, Healthpeak Properties Inc. saw -25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEAK starting from Lewis Sara Grootwassink, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $21.43 back on Mar 15. After this action, Lewis Sara Grootwassink now owns 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc., valued at $85,729 using the latest closing price.

Klaritch Thomas, the COO of Healthpeak Properties Inc., purchase 1,517 shares at $23.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Klaritch Thomas is holding 344,000 shares at $35,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.96 for the present operating margin

+23.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stands at +24.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.53 for asset returns.

Based on Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK), the company’s capital structure generated 103.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.77. Total debt to assets is 43.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.