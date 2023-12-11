HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCP is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HCP is $26.38, which is $5.57 above the current price. The public float for HCP is 101.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCP on December 11, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HCP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) has plunged by -16.43 when compared to previous closing price of 24.90, but the company has seen a -13.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-08 that HashiCorp’s third-quarter revenue and earnings easily beat expectations. But the company also revealed significantly lower net dollar retention rates, spurring concerns over a deceleration in growth.

HCP’s Market Performance

HCP’s stock has fallen by -13.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.56% and a quarterly drop of -20.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for HashiCorp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.32% for HCP’s stock, with a -22.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for HCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $27 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCP Trading at -2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP fell by -13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.81. In addition, HashiCorp Inc saw -23.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from McJannet David, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $25.01 back on Dec 05. After this action, McJannet David now owns 176,165 shares of HashiCorp Inc, valued at $5,002,880 using the latest closing price.

Welihinda Navam, the Chief Financial Officer of HashiCorp Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Welihinda Navam is holding 62,458 shares at $125,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -17.37, with -13.28 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.