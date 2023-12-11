Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HARP is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HARP is $14.10, which is $5.16 above than the current price. The public float for HARP is 11.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. The average trading volume of HARP on December 11, 2023 was 176.48K shares.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.60 in relation to its previous close of 10.00. However, the company has experienced a -19.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

HARP’s Market Performance

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) has experienced a -19.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.70% rise in the past month, and a 20.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.90% for HARP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.59% for HARP stock, with a simple moving average of 25.28% for the last 200 days.

HARP Trading at 29.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.26%, as shares surge +41.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP fell by -19.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.24. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc saw 23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HARP starting from HUNT RONALD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, HUNT RONALD now owns 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc, valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.08 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc stands at -212.22. The total capital return value is set at -149.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.65. Equity return is now at value -284.33, with -46.54 for asset returns.

Based on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP), the company’s capital structure generated 296.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.78. Total debt to assets is 21.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.