Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) has plunged by -1.03 when compared to previous closing price of 3.90, but the company has seen a -2.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-12-07 that Renowned Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) Vice-Chairman and investor extraordinaire Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), who passed away last week at the ripe age of 99, once urged investors to “Look at the cannibals.” Cannibals are typically defined as species which eat their own kind, but in this case Munger meant companies that are “eating” their own shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) is $3.93, which is $0.07 above the current market price. The public float for HBI is 346.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HBI on December 11, 2023 was 7.54M shares.

HBI’s Market Performance

HBI’s stock has seen a -2.28% decrease for the week, with a -8.53% drop in the past month and a -16.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for Hanesbrands Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.24% for HBI stock, with a simple moving average of -16.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on November 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HBI Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc saw -39.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.17 for the present operating margin

+35.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc stands at -2.10. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -108.29, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hanesbrands Inc (HBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,027.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.13. Total debt to assets is 62.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 988.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.