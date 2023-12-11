Halliburton Co. (HAL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Halliburton Co. (HAL) is $49.35, which is $14.42 above the current market price. The public float for HAL is 891.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAL on December 11, 2023 was 6.74M shares.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.48relation to previous closing price of 34.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-08 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET). The Company will issue a press release regarding the fourth quarter 2023 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com. Please visit the Halliburton website to listen to the call via live webcast. A re.

HAL’s Market Performance

Halliburton Co. (HAL) has experienced a -7.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.57% drop in the past month, and a -15.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for HAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.87% for HAL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $41 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAL Trading at -11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.36. In addition, Halliburton Co. saw -11.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Beckwith Van H., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $42.94 back on Oct 20. After this action, Beckwith Van H. now owns 176,334 shares of Halliburton Co., valued at $214,700 using the latest closing price.

Beckwith Van H., the EVP, Secretary and CLO of Halliburton Co., sale 5,000 shares at $42.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Beckwith Van H. is holding 181,334 shares at $214,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Co. stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Co. (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.33. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Halliburton Co. (HAL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.