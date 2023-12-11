Haleon plc ADR (HLN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLN is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HLN is $8.92, which is $0.65 above the current price. The public float for HLN is 4.62B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLN on December 11, 2023 was 5.33M shares.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN)’s stock price has soared by 1.04 in relation to previous closing price of 8.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-07 that Known for historically being the strongest month of the year for U.S. stocks, the Dow and S&P 500 both gained nearly 9% last month. The Nasdaq, almost 11%.

HLN’s Market Performance

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has experienced a -2.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.29% rise in the past month, and a 2.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for HLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.65% for HLN’s stock, with a -0.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLN Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLN fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Haleon plc ADR saw 3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.41 for the present operating margin

+61.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haleon plc ADR stands at +9.76. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02.

Based on Haleon plc ADR (HLN), the company’s capital structure generated 63.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.00. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..