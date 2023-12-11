Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is above average at 16.94x. The 36-month beta value for GILD is also noteworthy at 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GILD is $89.82, which is $10.8 above than the current price. The public float for GILD is 1.25B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume of GILD on December 11, 2023 was 5.81M shares.

GILD) stock’s latest price update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.24 in relation to its previous close of 78.05. However, the company has experienced a 1.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-10 that Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell medicines could have more risks than previously known. Novartis’ drug Kymriah is going to be under the most scrutiny for now.

GILD’s Market Performance

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has seen a 1.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.44% gain in the past month and a 2.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for GILD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for GILD’s stock, with a 0.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GILD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GILD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GILD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GILD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $75 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GILD Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GILD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GILD rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.25. In addition, Gilead Sciences, Inc. saw -7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GILD starting from Dickinson Andrew D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Oct 17. After this action, Dickinson Andrew D now owns 104,003 shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc., valued at $400,017 using the latest closing price.

Parsey Merdad, the Chief Medical Officer of Gilead Sciences, Inc., sale 1,501 shares at $76.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Parsey Merdad is holding 70,130 shares at $115,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GILD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.72 for the present operating margin

+79.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gilead Sciences, Inc. stands at +16.95. The total capital return value is set at 22.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 27.08, with 9.41 for asset returns.

Based on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), the company’s capital structure generated 118.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.29. Total debt to assets is 39.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.