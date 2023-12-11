Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) has seen a -10.90% decrease in the past week, with a -0.51% drop in the past month, and a 15.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for GIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.51% for GIL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) is above average at 12.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) is $38.95, which is $5.73 above the current market price. The public float for GIL is 167.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GIL on December 11, 2023 was 540.25K shares.

GIL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) has decreased by -9.04 when compared to last closing price of 36.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that GIL has left its operating margin outlook for FY 2023 unchanged, even though it expects its actual full-year revenue to fall at the lower end of its prior guidance. Looking forward, the market consensus sees Gildan’s operating margin improving by +190 basis points in FY 2024, which is achievable considering the ramp-up in operations at its new Bangladesh plant. My rating for GIL remains as a Buy, as I expect that Gildan can command a higher valuation multiple in the future as its operating margin expands.

GIL Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL fell by -12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.85. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc saw 21.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.28 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc stands at +16.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.10. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 13.24 for asset returns.

Based on Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 29.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.