Gevo Inc (GEVO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GEVO is also noteworthy at 2.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GEVO is $4.93, which is $3.8 above than the current price. The public float for GEVO is 230.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.76% of that float. The average trading volume of GEVO on December 11, 2023 was 3.97M shares.

GEVO) stock’s latest price update

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.25 in relation to its previous close of 1.20. However, the company has experienced a -7.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Since the end of 2022, energy prices, especially natural gas futures, have significantly declined. Natural Gas (Dec’ 23) has fallen by 43%, and WTI Crude (Jan’ 24) has seen a drop of 1% within the same period.

GEVO’s Market Performance

Gevo Inc (GEVO) has seen a -7.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.13% gain in the past month and a -18.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.82% for GEVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.18% for GEVO’s stock, with a -17.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $2 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEVO Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1635. In addition, Gevo Inc saw -40.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Gruber Patrick R., who sale 171,549 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Aug 23. After this action, Gruber Patrick R. now owns 2,963,646 shares of Gevo Inc, valued at $236,395 using the latest closing price.

Cesarek Timothy J, the Chief Commercial Officer of Gevo Inc, sale 92,243 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Cesarek Timothy J is holding 946,304 shares at $126,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6590.47 for the present operating margin

-1702.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc stands at -8341.02. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.98. Equity return is now at value -12.22, with -10.45 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.32. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Gevo Inc (GEVO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.