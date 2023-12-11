Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has dropped by -4.33 compared to previous close of 12.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-08 that Gates Industrial Corp.’s stock GTES, +0.57% was down nearly 7.7% in premarket trading on Friday after the power transmission manufacturer said it priced a previously-announced secondary offering of 15 million shares. The sellers are stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. BX, +1.56%.

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Right Now?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) by analysts is $15.36, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for GTES is 149.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of GTES was 1.47M shares.

GTES’s Market Performance

GTES stock saw an increase of -6.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.18% and a quarterly increase of -1.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.75% for GTES’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTES Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.08. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Blackstone Inc., who sale 17,250,000 shares at the price of $11.57 back on Aug 14. After this action, Blackstone Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $199,582,500 using the latest closing price.

BX GATES ML-1 HOLDCO LLC, the 10% Owner of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, sale 17,250,000 shares at $11.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BX GATES ML-1 HOLDCO LLC is holding 169,223 shares at $199,582,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.06 for the present operating margin

+35.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 8.48, with 3.61 for asset returns.

Based on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), the company’s capital structure generated 83.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.64. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.